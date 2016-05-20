Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Boxer to take anger classes to resolve bar fracas with woman

 
CRAFTON, Pa. (AP) — Former lightweight boxing champ Paul Spadafora has agreed to take anger management classes to resolve charges that he put a woman in a headlock at a Pittsburgh-area bar, drank her beer and then threw her down when she went outside to call police.

If 40-year-old boxer from McKees Rocks does that, his attorney says Spadafora will plead guilty to a charge of harassment and be fined $300. Spadafora agreed to the deal at a preliminary hearing Thursday, and must return to court to resolve the case Aug. 25.

Police say Spadafora was baiting patrons at the Redstone Tavern in Crafton on April 7 before grabbing the woman. But Spadafora’s attorney questioned whether the 63-year-old woman started the dispute. She refused medical treatment for scrapes to her knee and hand.