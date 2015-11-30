Boston EMS response time continues trend of taking longer

BOSTON (AP) — Officials in Boston say the city’s response time for emergency medical personnel to arrive on the scene of serious incidents has slowed recently thanks to a surge in calls for help.

Boston Emergency Medical Services representatives tell The Boston Globe (http://bit.ly/1lpaJ5Y ) the median response time for Priority 1 cases, those deemed the most critical, climbed to more than six minutes in 2014. The agency strives for a maximum of 6 minutes.

EMS officials say the response time has been trending upward since 2009, when it was more than five minutes.

Through October, the median response time for Priority 1 calls has been just under seven minutes.

EMS officials say the agency has received a 26 percent increase in calls placed over the past decade, which affects their response time.

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com