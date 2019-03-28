FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Case dismissed against Kansas officer who shot man

 
Share

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Criminal charges against a former police officer in Kansas who shot a man last year were dismissed Wednesday after a judge ruled the officer meant to use her Taser and mistakenly drew her gun during the confrontation.

Ex-Lawrence officer Brindley Blood, 36, was charged with aggravated battery after she shot 35-year-old Lawrence resident Akira Lewis while he was attacking another officer in May 2018.

Douglas County District Court Judge Peggy Kittel ruled that evidence did not show Blood acted recklessly during the confrontation. The case was dismissed without prejudice, meaning it could be refiled, the Lawrence Journal World reported .

After the hearing, Douglas County District Attorney Charles Branson said he did not intend to refile the charges but would review the ruling to determine whether an appeal of the dismissal should be filed.

Other news
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, waves are seen off the coast of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri is expected to make landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to the Philippines. (Wei Peiquan/Xinhua via AP)
Typhoon Doksuri makes landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to Philippines
France's Wendie Renard, left, shoots the ball next to Jamaica's Jody Brown during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Renard a doubtful starter ahead of France’s important Women’s World Cup match against Brazil
With the headquarters of the ruling party burning in the back, supporters of mutinous soldiers demonstrate in Niamey, Niger, Thursday, July 27 2023. Governing bodies in Africa condemned what they characterized as a coup attempt Wednesday against Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, after members of the presidential guard declared they had seized power in a coup over the West African country's deteriorating security situation. (AP Photo/Fatahoulaye Hassane Midou)
No clarity about who’s in charge in Niger, 2 days after mutinous soldiers ousted the president

Lewis, who is black, was treated at a hospital after being shot and has said he has permanent injuries. He contends he was racially profiled. Blood and the other officer are both white.

Lewis was charged with battery against a law enforcement officer, interference with law enforcement and driving without proof of insurance, all misdemeanors, and failure to wear a seat belt.

A video of the confrontation shows Blood, who was a rookie police officer, yelling “Taser” before firing. She told investigators that she meant to use her Taser but mistakenly drew her gun and shot Lewis.

Kittel said she did not believe Blood acted recklessly after reviewing the evidence, hearing testimony from Lewis and several officers, and watching the video .

“There is no evidence that the defendant consciously disregarded a substantial and unjustifiable risk,” Kittel said. “She meant to use her Taser.”

Branson contended that despite “extensive training” on Tasers and firearms, Blood was reckless because she showed “gross deviation” from standards for such situations.

Blood’s attorneys, Tom Bath and Michael Riling, argued their client may have made a mistake but she wasn’t reckless, particularly given the few seconds she had to act.

The confrontation began when Officer Ian McCann pulled Lewis over for not wearing a seat belt during a scheduled seat belt enforcement campaign. The video shows Lewis becoming belligerent, cursing and refusing to get out of his vehicle or provide identification.

Blood arrived after McCann called for backup. Lewis eventually jumped out of his SUV, and is seen on the video hitting McCann and slamming him to the ground. Blood drew her gun, stood over the two men, yelled “Taser-Taser-Taser” and fired once.

After Lewis cried out in pain, Blood can be heard on the video saying, “Oh, (expletive), I shot him.”

Lewis’ attorney, Shaye Downing, has said that the officers “initiated physical contact and escalated a situation that could have been easily de-escalated by any number of interventions.”

Blood, who graduated from the police academy just six months before the shooting, resigned from the department in late January.

___

Information from: Lawrence (Kan.) Journal-World, http://www.ljworld.com