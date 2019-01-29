Elderly man, wife killed, when fire roars through their home

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A fast-moving house fire in central New Jersey has left an elderly couple dead.

Monmouth County prosecutors say the fire in Wall Township broke out around 9 p.m. Monday.

Authorities say 92-year-old Nicholas Maino died in the fire. His 86-year-old wife, Joan Maino, suffered extensive injuries and was taken to a hospital, where she died on Tuesday.

A firefighter was also treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Authorities say the couple were alone in the home when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.