Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Braves player hit in deadly crash; wife, kids hospitalized

 
Share

MIAMI (AP) — An Atlanta Braves infielder and his family are recovering after police say their SUV was hit by a man who had stolen a Miami police officer’s cruiser.

News outlets report that 31-year-old Miami native Sean Rodriguez, his wife Giselle and their two young children were T-boned by the stolen cruiser Saturday afternoon in Miami-Dade County.

The unidentified suspect was killed in the crash.

Rodriguez was not hurt, but the other members of his family were hospitalized. Rodriguez’s wife was listed in fair condition Sunday and the 2-year-old and 8-year-old children were in serious but stable condition.

A 9-year veteran, Rodriguez played the last two seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He signed with the Braves in November. The Braves confirmed Rodriguez’s involvement in the crash in a statement on Twitter.