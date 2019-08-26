Prosecutors: Priest gets 4 years in 1990s sex assault case

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Prosecutors: Priest gets 4 years in 1990s sex assault case

 
Share

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey priest who pleaded guilty to a child sexual assault dating back almost three decades has been sentenced to four years in prison.

State and Middlesex County prosecutors said a Superior Court judge imposed the penalty Monday on the Rev. Thomas Ganley of Phillipsburg, who pleaded guilty in April to second-degree sexual assault.

Sixty-four-year-old Ganley was charged in January, two days after the alleged victim called the state’s clergy abuse hotline. The sexual assault case was the first brought by the state’s clergy abuse task force formed in September 2018.

Prosecutors say Ganley was a priest at Woodbridge’s Saint Cecelia Church during the alleged attacks in the early 1990s. He most recently was a parochial vicar at St. Philip and St. James Catholic Church in Phillipsburg.