FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Las Vegas mayor seeking 3rd term diagnosed with cancer

 
Share

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The mayor of Las Vegas says she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Carolyn Goodman revealed her illness minutes before filing paperwork to officially enter the race to seek a third term as mayor of Sin City.

Goodman has been mayor since 2011 and was re-elected in 2015. Her husband Oscar Goodman spent 12 years as mayor before she was elected.

The mayor says she received the diagnosis of stage two breast cancer Wednesday. She says her doctors advised her it is limited to her right breast and “can be successfully treated.”

The mayor says she plans to receive treatment on Fridays, when city government is closed. Goodman says she does not expect her illness to detract from her ability to campaign.

The municipal election is scheduled for June.