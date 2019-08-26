FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
3 men accused of assaulting ranger at Boyd Lake State Park

 
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Three men have been accused of assaulting a Colorado park ranger after the ranger warned them about making too much noise at Boyd Lake State Park.

The Coloradoan reports the ranger was treated at a hospital and released after the incident Friday.

The ranger’s name wasn’t made public.

The three men were arrested on charges of second-degree assault and obstructing a peace officer.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Department says 10 or 15 people were drinking heavily at a campsite after 10 p.m. when the ranger warned them about noise. When the noise continued, the ranger returned, gave them another warning and asked one of the group for identification.

Deputies say three men assaulted the ranger, who then displayed a Taser and called for backup. Deputies say the men backed off.

___

Information from: Fort Collins Coloradoan, http://www.coloradoan.com