Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Diesel locomotives replace electric units at New Mexico mine

 
FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — A coal mine in northwestern New Mexico is going diesel as it replaces electric locomotives that pull trains of coal to supply a power plant near Farmington.

The Daily Times (https://goo.gl/uzwQ7M ) reports that the rail line serving the Navajo Mine purchased two diesel locomotives from General Electric Co. to supply the Four Corners Power Plant at Fruitland.

The new locomotives came from a GE factory in Erie, Pennsylvania and were delivered by rail to Thoreau, New Mexico. Their journey then involved a truck ride of approximately 125 miles (201.2 kilometers) to the mine railroad.

CEO Clark Moseley of the Navajo Transitional Energy Co. says three electric locomotives are being replaced because it’s difficult to find replacement parts and because the overheard power-supply system causes maintenance and safety problems.