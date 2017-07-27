Diesel locomotives replace electric units at New Mexico mine

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — A coal mine in northwestern New Mexico is going diesel as it replaces electric locomotives that pull trains of coal to supply a power plant near Farmington.

The Daily Times (https://goo.gl/uzwQ7M ) reports that the rail line serving the Navajo Mine purchased two diesel locomotives from General Electric Co. to supply the Four Corners Power Plant at Fruitland.

The new locomotives came from a GE factory in Erie, Pennsylvania and were delivered by rail to Thoreau, New Mexico. Their journey then involved a truck ride of approximately 125 miles (201.2 kilometers) to the mine railroad.

CEO Clark Moseley of the Navajo Transitional Energy Co. says three electric locomotives are being replaced because it’s difficult to find replacement parts and because the overheard power-supply system causes maintenance and safety problems.