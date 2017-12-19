Settlement allows Rockford officer to retire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A settlement agreement has been reached that will allow a Rockford police officer who was involved in the 2009 police shooting death of an unarmed black man to retire in good standing.

Oda Poole was one of two officers accused in the August 2009 shooting death of Mark Anthony Barmore, The Rockford Register Star reported . The 23-year-old was fatally shot inside a church-run day care after being chased by Poole and North. A confrontation ensued as Poole and North forced open a door to a boiler room. Barmore was shot at least four times during what North and Poole said was a struggle for Poole’s firearm.

Poole was fired in 2011 after conflicting psychological exam results. One exam determined he was fit for duty, while another said he wasn’t ready.

An arbitrator ruled that Poole was wrongfully terminated. The city appealed the decision, but it was upheld by Winnebago County Judge Eugene Doherty and the Illinois 2nd District Appellate Court.

The terms of the settlement agreement between Poole and the city of Rockford say the officer will retire in good standing after completing a 40-hour certification course and firearm certification. The city will also pay a $700,000 worker’s compensation claim Poole filed in 2010. It will be paid over four years.

