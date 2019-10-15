Barbecue aficionado wounded in suspected road-rage incident

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two St. Louis County brothers are charged in an apparent road rage shooting of a man in front of his four young children.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 27-year-old Nicholas Marino and 24-year-old Joseph Marino were charged Tuesday in the shooting of 46-year-old Scott Thomas.

Court documents say the Thomas was taking down the brothers’ vehicle license number when he was shot Monday. It was not immediately clear why Thomas wanted the brothers’ license plate number.

Investigators allege Joseph Marino pointed a gun at Thomas while his brother fired at least three shots. Nicholas Marino is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Joseph Marino is charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

Thomas is a barbecue aficionado with more than 741,000 Instagram followers and a website called www.grillinfools.com , with recipes and tips.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com