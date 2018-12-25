FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Panel OKs $4.7 million for dam and lake in northwest Omaha

 
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A state panel has awarded $4.7 million toward construction of a dam and lake in northwest Omaha.

The money approved last week means the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District has nearly 80 percent of the funding needed for the 20-acre lake, according to the Omaha World-Herald . The project is expected to be completed within three years.

The grant from the Nebraska Natural Resources Commission follows a $4.5 million grant from the federal Natural Resources Conservation Service.

The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District will fund the remainder of the estimated $11 million project.

“It’s a great thing,” said John Winkler, general manager of the district. “Obviously, any money we can get is less than we have to come up with from the taxpayers in our district.”

The dam and lake are designed to reduce flooding. Two other flood-control reservoir projects are underway in Sarpy County.

The Omaha lake will be surrounded by green space and nearby housing. Housing developments are planned along much of the lake, which hasn’t yet been named.

A road will offer access to the public, and a trail will ring the lake.

The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District hopes to build five more reservoirs after the three projects now funded are completed.

Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com