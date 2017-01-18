Feds accuse Atlanta man of paying bribes for city contracts

ATLANTA (AP) — Federal prosecutors have accused an Atlanta man of paying more than $1 million in bribes to get city contracts.

Prosecutors say 63-year-old Elvin R. Mitchell Jr. has been arraigned on bribery and money laundering charges. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney.

Mitchell owns several construction companies and prosecutors say he and another person paid more than $1 million from 2010 to August 2015 to a person in exchange for city of Atlanta contracts. Prosecutors say they believed some of the money would be paid to a city official with influence over the contracting process.

Prosecutors say Mitchell also tried to conceal the source of money he received and tried to evade federal currency transaction reporting requirements by making cash withdrawals of less than $10,000.