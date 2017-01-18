Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Feds accuse Atlanta man of paying bribes for city contracts

 
ATLANTA (AP) — Federal prosecutors have accused an Atlanta man of paying more than $1 million in bribes to get city contracts.

Prosecutors say 63-year-old Elvin R. Mitchell Jr. has been arraigned on bribery and money laundering charges. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney.

Mitchell owns several construction companies and prosecutors say he and another person paid more than $1 million from 2010 to August 2015 to a person in exchange for city of Atlanta contracts. Prosecutors say they believed some of the money would be paid to a city official with influence over the contracting process.

Prosecutors say Mitchell also tried to conceal the source of money he received and tried to evade federal currency transaction reporting requirements by making cash withdrawals of less than $10,000.