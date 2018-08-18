Pacifist, socialist leader David McReynolds dead at 88

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
NEW YORK (AP) — Longtime pacifist and socialist activist David McReynolds has died at age 88.

McReynolds has died Friday in a hospital after falling in his New York City apartment. His death was confirmed by the War Resisters League, where McReynolds was a staff member from 1960 to 1999.

McReynolds was one of five men who burned their draft cards at an anti-war protest in 1965.

He later ran for president in 1980 and in 2000 on the Socialist Party USA ticket. McReynolds ran as an openly gay candidate but gay issues were not central to either campaign.

McReynolds also ran for Congress from lower Manhattan twice. He ran for U.S. Senate from New York on the Green Party ticket in 2004.