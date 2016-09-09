ATM at Ohio school doles out next best thing to cash _ pizza

CINCINNATI (AP) — A newly installed ATM at an Ohio university is doling out the next best thing to money — pizza.

Xavier (ZAYV'-yur) University in Cincinnati has partnered with a French company to install the first Pizza ATM in North America.

The company, Paline, says the machine will hold 70 pizzas at once. Each medium-sized pizza costs $9 or $10, depending on toppings.

Customers will be able to use a touchscreen to select a pizza, which will be heated for several minutes, placed in a cardboard box and ejected through a slot.

Paline says the pizza dispensers have been in Europe for 14 years. They’re typically in small towns, at gas stations or pizzerias.

Pizza lovers have been using the machine since it started providing pies on Thursday.