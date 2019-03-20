FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Investigators: Floor sander sawdust caused fatal fire

 
WAPPINGER, N.Y. (AP) — Investigators say spontaneous combustion of sawdust in a floor sander’s dust collection bag caused a house fire that killed a 7-year-old boy last summer in upstate New York.

The Poughkeepsie Journal reports Dutchess County fire investigators ruled the August fire in Wappingers Falls was accidental. The fire killed 7-year-old Sean Burlingame.

The boy’s mother, Dina Pinera, told investigators she and her boyfriend had been working on refinishing the dining room floor and left the sander and cans of polyurethane finish in the living room, where the fire started.

Pinera, her four other children and her boyfriend escaped the burning house.

The report said the sander came with a warning to empty the dust bag to prevent spontaneous heating of sawdust, but the bag wasn’t emptied or removed from the machine.

Information from: Poughkeepsie Journal, http://www.poughkeepsiejournal.com