2nd victim in double shooting near downtown Phoenix dies

 
PHOENIX (AP) — The second victim in a deadly double shooting in Phoenix has died.

Phoenix police say 41-year-old David Bessent, who had been in extremely critical condition, succumbed to his injuries Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say Bessent and 24-year-old Zachary Walter were shot last Friday just after 3:30 a.m. while walking near Roosevelt Street and Third Avenue.

Walter was fatally wounded.

Police have not identified any suspect or motive. They believe the suspect, who may have been with others, was driving a light colored SUV.

Both victims had just finished their shifts at Jobot Coffee & Bar in the city’s Roosevelt Row area.

The coffee house posted on its Facebook page that it was planning a community gathering to celebrate both men. It also shared GoFundMe pages to raise money for their families.