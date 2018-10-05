Mitt Romney says he would have voted to confirm Kavanaugh

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s GOP U.S. Senate nominee Mitt Romney says he would have supported the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the 2012 Republican presidential nominee said Friday had he been in office he would have voted to confirm Kavanaugh based on his judicial record.

His Democratic opponent Jenny Wilson says she would have been a “no” vote. Wilson says Kavanaugh lacks the necessary judicial temperament and the uncertainty surrounding his past left her with “grave concerns.”

Wilson had previously criticized outgoing U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch for his treatment of Kavanaugh’s accusers.

