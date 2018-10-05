FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Mitt Romney says he would have voted to confirm Kavanaugh

 
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s GOP U.S. Senate nominee Mitt Romney says he would have supported the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the 2012 Republican presidential nominee said Friday had he been in office he would have voted to confirm Kavanaugh based on his judicial record.

His Democratic opponent Jenny Wilson says she would have been a “no” vote. Wilson says Kavanaugh lacks the necessary judicial temperament and the uncertainty surrounding his past left her with “grave concerns.”

Wilson had previously criticized outgoing U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch for his treatment of Kavanaugh’s accusers.

___

Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com