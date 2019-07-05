Trial set for ex-city official charged with sexual assault

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — The former president of a Massachusetts city council is headed to trial on sexual assault charges in November.

The trial of Bert Reed, of Newburyport, is scheduled to start Nov. 18 in Salem Superior Court. He was arrested last year for allegedly enticing a 15-year-old boy into engaging in sexual activity.

Authorities say the alleged assault happened at a church where the 43-year-old Reed worked as a janitor and was reported to police in April 2018.

He was indicted on several charges, including three counts of aggravated child rape.

Reed served as a Newburyport city councilor from 2000 until 2004 and sat on the city’s school committee from 1998 until 2002. He ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2003. Reed also worked as a substitute teacher.

His lawyer has not commented.