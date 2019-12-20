Montana teenager admits charges in serial rape case

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Montana teenager admits charges in serial rape case

 
Share

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana high school student accused of raping five teenage girls has pleaded guilty.

The Billings Gazette reports 18-year-old Brayden Pond struck a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of rape. He acknowledged raping two 14-year-old girls, and prosecutors agreed to drop charges accusing him of raping two 16-year-old girls and a 17-year-old girl.

Prosecutors say Pond raped one of the 14-year-old girls after helping her get alcohol and that he told her “with a raised voice she had to give him sex” while the two were in a car in a parking lot.

According to charging documents, Pond asked the second 14-year-old girl multiple times for sex while the two were in his pickup, and he raped her after she refused.

His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon.

Pond attended both Skyview and Billings Senior high schools before he was removed and educated in an alternative placement by the district. He was charged as an adult at age 17.