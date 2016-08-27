SUV hits Amish buggy; man and child injured, horse killed

HEUVELTON, N.Y. (AP) — A crash involving a sport utility vehicle and an Amish buggy in northern New York has seriously injured two people.

The Watertown Daily Times reports (http://bit.ly/2c2Uifr ) a Jeep Cherokee rear-ended the buggy Friday night in Heuvelton, a village in St. Lawrence County near the Canadian border.

A man and a child in the buggy have been hospitalized.

Witnesses say the driver of the Jeep was uninjured. The horse pulling the buggy was killed.