Lansing woman launches cheesecake business, it’s flourishing

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — DeAnna Ray-Brown was standing under a 10-foot-by-10-foot hot pink tent off South Martin Luther King Boulevard in single-digit temperatures when it struck her.

This might be something.

Ray-Brown was serving her homemade cheesecake from a cooler on weekends then, more than a year ago, dishing out slices of her creations to customers who shivered while they waited in the bitter cold.

She simply couldn’t believe the weather hadn’t kept them away.

“People were coming outside to a tent to get cheesecake, and it was freezing,” she said to the Lansing State Journal. “That’s when I thought, ‘This is something,’ because who does that?”

Ray-Brown, 38, realized then that Everything is Cheesecake, her passion project, had become a viable business.

Fans of the mobile cheesecake operation now know better than to wait if they want their weekend fix of Ray-Brown’s desserts.

The business is open three days a week, Friday through Sunday, at a kitchen-equipped trailer that sits at 4400 S. Martin Luther King Blvd. Ray-Brown’s inventory, an ever-changing variety of decadent, and often whimsical, cheesecakes, usually sells out within a few hours.

Three years ago Ray-Brown walked into her kitchen, frustrated and drained by a job she’d come to hate.

She was looking for an escape.

Ray-Brown worked in customer service with a car rental company. Five days a week, she took phone calls from people with service complaints and issues.

Working from home compounded the struggle, she said, because at the end of the work day she couldn’t let go of her job.

“It was mentally exhausting,” Ray-Brown said. “I wasn’t a nice person. I wasn’t a good mom. I wasn’t a good fiancée back then.”

So she started baking cheesecakes every day after work, and it changed her.

Husband Calshawn Brown remembers watching his wife’s tension ease. She danced around the kitchen in their Lansing home, to jazz, rhythm and blues and old-school rap, while she created and perfected cheesecake recipes made from scratch.

Baking made Ray-Brown smile again, he said.

“She just became a completely different person. It was night and day. She’s calm. She turns the music on. She dances. She’s baking.”

Her positive energy spread throughout the couple’s home, Calshawn Brown said, and set an example for their two daughters, DeAsia Ray, 12, Skylar Brown, 4.

“I think everybody in this house took something from her,” he said.

Ray-Brown said baking cheesecakes helped her find her passion. She turned to family and friends for honest criticism after making each one. Then she’d go back and tweak her recipe and technique with the next cake.

“Each time I’d find myself getting a special baking utensil to help me decorate a little bit better,” Ray-Brown said. “YouTube was my friend. I watched tons of tutorials on decorating our cheesecakes.”

By the time a friend offered to buy one of her cheesecakes, Ray-Brown had been honing her skills and was already considering turning her new-found passion into a business.

She set up a table underneath the hot pink tent on property a family member owned two years ago. Still working full-time in customer service, she baked in the evenings and sold cheesecake slices to people who knew her by the end of 2016.

Word of mouth helped build a following.

“My husband and I would assemble the pink tent,” Ray-Brown said. “I’d set my table out, everything I needed for what I was offering that day, and all my slices would sell.”

Ray-Brown quit her job in December of 2017 and bought a fully-equipped food trailer that same year.

Annetta Starks has been buying slices from Everything is Cheesecake for a few years now, and says each is “like a taste of Heaven.”

“Nothing is like DeAnna’s cheesecakes,” Sparks said. “You can tell she takes pride in what she does.”

On any given weekend, the business offers between three and eight different kinds of cheesecakes.

There’s Strawberry Shortcake Crunch, a cheesecake topped with strawberry cake that has a crunch topping along the sides. It’s trimmed with whip cream, fresh strawberries and a house-made strawberry glaze.

Ray-Brown’s Salted Caramel Apple Strudel cheesecake, is topped with her warm home-made apple strudel and drizzled with salted caramel.

The line-up also includes Pineapple Upside Down cheesecake, Turtle Brownie Bottom cheesecake, and a Unicorn cheesecake. There have been cheesecake shakes, cheesecake-filled strawberries and frozen cheesecakes on sticks on the menu, too.

Most of Ray-Brown’s creations combine cake, fruits or candy. There are unique crusts to suit each variety, too, made out of everything from brownies to cookies. Some are served with warm toppings, like peach cobbler.

“I feel like food should almost be a party in your mouth,” Ray-Brown said. “You should have different textures, different tastes, and it should all complement each other.”

Once a month, Ray-Brown offers a free meal from the trailer to anyone, regardless of whether they purchase cheesecake. She advertises the meal in advance on the business Facebook page.

The Lansing community has been good to her, she said, and she wants to give back — and grow.

Ray-Brown hopes to open her own bakery storefront eventually. In the meantime, she wants to introduce Everything is Cheesecake to as many people as people.

“I’m just grateful that people are loving something that I love to do,” she said. “My heart is happy.”

