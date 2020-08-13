UNESCO warns historic Beirut buildings at risk of collapse

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

UNESCO warns historic Beirut buildings at risk of collapse

By BASSEM MROUE
 
Share

BEIRUT (AP) — The United Nations’ cultural agency said Thursday it will lead the international campaign for the recovery and restoration of Beirut’s heritage, citing local officials who said that around 60 historic buildings in the Lebanese capital were at risk of collapse following last week’s devastating explosion at the Beirut port.

On Aug. 4, some 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored at Beirut’s port blew up, obliterating the city’s main commercial hub and spreading death and wreckage for miles around. The blast, the most destructive in Lebanon’s troubled history, killed more than 170 people, wounded more than 6,000 and caused damage worth between $10 and $15 billion.

Among the damaged structures were museums, historic buildings, art galleries and religious sites in Beirut.

The most affected areas in the capital were the historic quarters of Gemayzeh and Mar Mikhael that face the port and that were known for their active night life, with many old buildings turned to pubs or restaurant. Those streets were strewn with debris from buildings and blanketed by broken glass in the wake of the explosion.

Other news
Seattle Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning during a baseball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Mariners score 4 runs in the 1st, cruise to a 5-2 win over the sliding Diamondbacks
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Santander hits 9th-inning homer to give Orioles 1-0 win over Yankees and spoil Judge’s return
In this Handout photo released by Sri Lanka President's office shows, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickermesinghe shakes hand with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron during a meeting in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 28, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron held discussions with his Sri Lankan counterpart on an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region and other areas such as politics, maritime activities and climate change in a first-ever visit by a French leader to the Indian Ocean island nation. (Sri Lanka President's office via AP)
French President Macron visits his counterpart in Sri Lanka

“The international community has sent a strong signal of support to Lebanon following this tragedy,” said Ernesto Ottone R., Assistant UNESCO Director-General for Culture. “UNESCO is committed to leading the response in the field of culture, which must form a key part of wider reconstruction and recovery efforts.”

UNESCO’s statement quoted Sarkis Khoury, director-general of antiquities at the Ministry of Culture in Lebanon, as saying that at least 8,000 buildings, many concentrated in Gemayzeh and Mar Mikhael, were affected. Among them are some 640 historic buildings, approximately 60 of which are at risk of collapse, he said.

Also affected was Beirut’s eastern neighborhood of Achrafieh where the landmark Sursock Museum is located as well as other neighborhoods that are home to the National Museum and the Archaeological Museum of the American University of Beirut, UNESCO said.

UNESCO said that it will lead the international mobilization “for the recovery and reconstruction of Beirut’s culture and heritage.”

There have been concerns for years in Lebanon about historic buildings being sold then demolished to be replaced by high rises. There have been reports over the past days that middlemen have been contacting owners of damaged historic buildings and offering high prices to buy their property.

Caretaker Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni issued a decree Wednesday preventing the sale of any historic building without getting a permission form the ministry of culture. The Finance Ministry said in a statement that the move aims to prevent any “exploitation.”

Caretaker Minister of Culture Abbas Murtada said Thursday his ministry is working to prevent any exploitation by some businessmen adding that the restoration of the damaged historic buildings is estimated to cost about $300 million. He added that teams from his ministry are putting plans to renovate the buildings.