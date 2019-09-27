Child shot, wounded in Kansas City suburb; suspect arrested

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A 27-year-old Kansas City man is charged in a shooting that wounded a 5-year-old boy.

The Kansas City Star reports Maurice Webb was charged Friday after a shooting Thursday in Independence. The child was shot in the arm.

Webb, who was on parole and being monitored with an ankle bracelet, was arrested more than 20 miles (32.2 kilometers) away at a restaurant in Kansas City. He is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm,

Charging documents say a man and woman were arguing over the custody of their 18-month-old child.

Webb, who was sleeping in a nearby car, heard the woman yell for help and allegedly shot several rounds into the man’s vehicle as it was driving away.

