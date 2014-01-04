Fire destroys Dexter, Maine, home

DEXTER, Maine (AP) — Fire officials say an unattended space heater likely caused a fire that destroyed a home in the Maine town of Dexter.

No injuries were reported in the fire on Friday.

Firefighters battled the fire in subzero temperatures.

Fire Chief Matt Conner tells the Lewiston Sun Journal (http://bit.ly/1iCaArN) that the homeowner and a friend were shoveling snow off the roof of a cattle barn when the fire started shortly after 11:30 Friday morning.

The cattle were in a back field and were not injured in the fire.

