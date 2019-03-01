FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Station settles with 3 ex-Tennessee TV news personalities

 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A television station has settled with three former Tennessee on-air news personalities who sued the station over age discrimination and harassment.

The Tennessean reports no details were revealed about the settlement between WSMV-TV and former anchor Jennifer Johnson, ex-meteorologist Nancy Van Camp and ex-reporter Dennis Ferrier, who’s now at WZTV-TV. The lawsuit’s “stipulation of dismissal” was filed in federal court Thursday.

Parent company Meredith Corporation was sued in Nashville. The lawsuit said WSMV-TV removed many veteran on-air personalities starting in 2015, as managers mentioned dropping “old timers.”

The lawsuit says Johnson was demoted, given harder work and told her contract wouldn’t be renewed. It says Van Camp’s contract wasn’t renewed but she was retained until someone younger was found. It says Ferrier was fired after complaining about workplace hostilities.

A WSMV-TV corporate spokeswoman declined to comment.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com