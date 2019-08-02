Man gets life for killing friend after day of partying

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — A 28-year-old South Carolina man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a friend after they partied all night.

Prosecutors said Alvin Mitchell wanted money he knew 31-year-old Darrell Hamilton was carrying when he shot him in Jasper County in May 2017.

Authorities say Hamilton was found shot to death in a car minutes after he left a home with Mitchell.

Prosecutors said bullets found in Hamilton’s body matched shell casings found at a home where Hamilton and Mitchell spent the hours before the killing shooting guns and partying.

Prosecutors said in a statement that the key to Mitchell’s girlfriend’s house was found covered in Hamilton’s blood in the road by his wrecked car.

Investigators also found a few blood-covered $100 bills left in Hamilton’s pocket.