FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Girlfriend arrested, months after man’s body was hidden

 
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Police have arrested the girlfriend of an Oakland County man who was fatally shot in the chest and stashed for months under brush in a vacant field.

The sheriff’s office says Lakeisha Hawkins was arrested Monday, the same day that a murder charge was announced against her father, Ken “Hawk” Hawkins.

The body of 41-year-old Lanard Curtaindoll was discovered on April 24 while a group was making a movie in Pontiac. Lakeisha Hawkins is charged with carrying away a body and accessory to a felony. Bond was set Tuesday at $200,000.

It wasn’t immediately known if she has a lawyer who could comment on her behalf.

Investigators say Curtaindoll was shot at his girlfriend’s club last November.