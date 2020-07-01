Timeline of events during California’s coronavirus outbreak

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Timeline of events during California’s coronavirus outbreak

By The Associated Press
 
Share

A timeline of key government decisions during California’s coronavirus outbreak:

—March 15: Seven San Francisco Bay Area counties order their 7 million residents to shelter in place and only go outside for food, medicine and other essentials. Gov. Gavin Newsom directed bars and nightclubs to close statewide.

—March 19: Newsom issued the nation’s first statewide stay-at home order, closing all nonessential businesses and restaurant dining.

—April 14: Newsom outlined six conditions for the state to begin loosening the stay-at-home order, including more testing, more protective equipment for health care workers and better ability to track infections.

Other news
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Fresh charges tie Trump even more closely to coverup effort. That could deepen his legal woes
United States' Megan Rapinoe looks over the pitch before the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023.According to a count being kept by Outsports, a website that covers the LGBTQ sports community, there are at least 95 out members of the LGBTQ community competing in this year's tournament. (AP Photo/Rafaela Pontes)
LGBTQ+ community proud and visible at Women’s World Cup
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks at a news conference as the House prepares to leave for its August recess, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Members of Congress break for August with no clear path to avoiding a shutdown this fall

—April 28: Newsom unveiled the state’s four-phase plan for reopening.

—May 1: Rural Modoc County became the first to defy the state’s order, reopening its nonessential businesses and restaurants for dine-in service.

—May 8: Smaller counties with few virus cases clamored to reopen more of their economies and the state established measurements for doing that to ensure the local governments had the virus in check. Four days later the first seven rural counties were approved to go beyond what was allowed in the state order.

—May 18: Following a decline in hospitalizations, Newsom announced new criteria allowing larger counties to reopen more of their economies if they had the virus adequately in check. Within a month nearly every county in the state was approved for reopening large segments of their economies, including retail shopping and dining in restaurants.

—May 26: Newsom announced that hair salons and barbershops could reopen.

—June 12: Newsom allowed bars to reopen.

—June 18: The state issued a face-covering guidance, mandating people wear masks indoors and when social distancing wasn’t possible outdoors.

—June 28: With virus cases and hospitalizations rising across the state, Newsom ordered bars closed in seven counties including Los Angeles

• July 1: Newsom ordered a three-week closure of bars, movie theaters, museums, wineries and indoor restaurant dining in Los Angeles and 18 other counties.