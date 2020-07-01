Despite COVID surge, Mexico avoids overwhelmed hospitals

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Despite COVID surge, Mexico avoids overwhelmed hospitals

By MARÍA VERZA and CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN
 
Share

MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a Mexican army barracks, hospital beds have replaced bunks. Oxygen tanks fill the room that held assault rifles. The building that previously housed soldiers between missions to eradicate opium poppy crops is now outfitted for up to 100 patients infected with the coronavirus.

The two-story barracks is one of more than 100 spaces converted by the military to treat COVID-19. But since it opened in May, only about half of its beds have been occupied.

That’s because Mexico’s health system has so far not been overwhelmed by the pandemic. The government early on chose to invest in expanding hospital beds rather than testing for the virus. Despite recording nearly three times more deaths than health officials initially predicted, beds are widely available.

Last week, a dozen patients lay in a ward at the barracks hospital. Most beds were labeled with the patient’s name and “PB Covid” for possible COVID-19.

Other news
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Fresh charges tie Trump even more closely to coverup effort. That could deepen his legal woes
United States' Megan Rapinoe looks over the pitch before the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023.According to a count being kept by Outsports, a website that covers the LGBTQ sports community, there are at least 95 out members of the LGBTQ community competing in this year's tournament. (AP Photo/Rafaela Pontes)
LGBTQ+ community proud and visible at Women’s World Cup
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks at a news conference as the House prepares to leave for its August recess, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Members of Congress break for August with no clear path to avoiding a shutdown this fall

The government now has nearly 900 designated COVID-19 hospitals around the country, up from 645 in April, said Health Undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell, the government’s point man on the pandemic.

“The net result is the objective that we have sought since the start,” López-Gatell said, explaining that Mexico had successfully avoided any emergency “where there are people who can’t be attended to because there isn’t a bed available.” He said that means not just beds, but personnel and other equipment too.

Mexico ranks seventh globally in pandemic deaths, with more than 26,000 reported fatalities from COVID-19, a figure considered a significant undercount because of the low testing rate.

The sprawling capital of Mexico City — home to 10 million people surrounded by 10 million more in the metro area — is the country’s virus epicenter. It has nearly a quarter of confirmed infections. The city has many times more intensive care beds now than at the start of the year. Some 6,000 people have died here.

Adding bed capacity was wise, but hospital occupancy is as high as it is because the government has not managed the pandemic well, said Gordon McCord, an associate dean and economics professor at the School of Global Policy and Strategy at the University of California, San Diego.

Abundant testing, contact tracing and physical distancing “must go hand-in-hand with preparing hospitals,” said McCord, who focuses on public health and development economics. “No amount of the latter will be enough without the former.”

As with any disease, some deaths are inevitable regardless of the number and type of hospital beds available. Experts say another contributing factor is the reluctance of many people to go to the hospital, something Mexico City’s mayor sought to counter by announcing expanded testing and a door-to-door informational campaign in June.

While Mexico’s population is younger than those in hard-hit Western European countries like Italy and Spain, it’s also unhealthy. Mexico has the highest diabetes rate among countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, and one of the highest obesity rates, with 72.5% of adults overweight or obese. Doctors say being obese significantly raises the risk that a person will develop a severe case of COVID-19.

Much of the expansion of beds for COVID-19 patients has been at lower-level facilities that are not designed to handle serious cases like a top-tier hospital, said Dr. Francisco Moreno, an infectious disease specialist and head of the COVID-19 response at ABC Medical Center in Mexico City.

While there are no reliable statistics on whether coronavirus patients are more or less likely to survive in Mexico than another country, Moreno described the death rate in lower-level hospitals as worrisome.

“The mortality in those hospitals is very high, but the system hasn’t been ‘saturated’ because you have beds available,” he said. “If you open beds in other hospitals, you not only don’t have intensive care services, but you also don’t have the doctors who are trained to attend to these patients.”

At the converted barracks on Military Base No. 1 in Mexico City, Lt. Col. Raúl Sandoval, a pulmonologist, said doctors have what they need to care for COVID-19 patients who require oxygen, but they transfer patients who require intensive care. They have not had any patients die.

Juan Manuel Garcia Ortegon, coordinator of Mexico City’s command center, oversees the people making sure patients are routed to hospitals with open beds.

“The idea is that people aren’t bouncing from hospital to hospital,” García said. He noted that Mexico City started the year with 135 intensive care beds. It now has 986 for intubated patients.

“Here the name of the game is avoiding saturation,” García said. “We can’t allow to happen here what happened to countries that the pandemic caught less prepared.”

Brazil, Chile, Peru and Ecuador, among other Latin American countries, have been fighting nearly unchecked rates of infection for months. Cities across the region have seen intensive-care occupancy rates rise above 80 and 90 percent, well into the zones considered dangerous and overwhelming.

Dr. José Narro, a former Mexican health secretary and ex-rector of Mexico’s National Autonomous University, credited the government for expanding hospital capacity but said that move obscured how devastating the virus has been in Mexico.

He cited anecdotal evidence that, when people who have delayed treatment arrive at a medical center, they are often in such critical condition that they only occupy a bed for a few days before dying. That helps explain why services have not been overwhelmed, Narro said.

Moreno has seen it repeatedly in his hospital. People prefer to stay at home and tolerate symptoms for a week, but they are unaware that their oxygen level is decreasing day by day.

“And then when they come, you can’t save them with oxygen through a mask, and you have to intubate,” he said.

Despite the questions, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador praises the military for helping to expand hospital bed space.

No one with coronavirus has lacked for medical attention or “been left without a bed,” López Obrador said during an appearance in June.