The Latest: Divers find final body in California boat fire

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

The Latest: Divers find final body in California boat fire

 
Share

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a fatal boat fire off the Southern California coast that killed 34 people (all times local):

5 p.m.

Authorities say divers have found the body of the last missing victim in a fatal boat fire that killed 34 people off the Southern California coast.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office also said Wednesday on Twitter that authorities are still doing DNA testing to confirm the identities of seven of the victims.

Other news
District Attorney Tom Durden of Georgia's Atlantic Judicial Circuit speaks at a news conference, May 8, 2020, in Brunswick, Georgia, about the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. Durden, the longtime prosecutor who won convictions in Georgia's infamous “tomato patch” killing and called in state investigators to build a case against the men who killed Ahmaud Arbery has died. Durden was 66. AP Photo/Russ Bynum)
Tom Durden, Georgia DA who ordered takeover of stalled Ahmaud Arbery investigation, dies at 66
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge speaks to reporters before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Aaron Judge comes off injured list before Yankees open series at Baltimore
This cover image released by Concord Records shows Natural Disaster by Bethany Cosentino. (Concord Records via AP)
Music Review: Bethany Cosentino’s debut solo album “Natural Disaster” lacks punch

The FBI, Coast Guard and U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles are conducting a criminal probe into the Sept. 2 tragedy.

The Coast Guard has issued safety recommendations, urging the owners and operators of vessels to immediately reduce potential fire hazards and consider limiting unsupervised charging of lithium-ion batteries and extensive use of power strips and extension cords.

___

1:50 p.m.

The Coast Guard has issued safety recommendations in the wake of a fatal boat fire off the Southern California coast that killed 34 people.

A Coast Guard bulletin says the owners and operators of vessels should immediately reduce potential fire hazards and consider limiting unsupervised charging of lithium-ion batteries and extensive use of power strips and extension cords.

The bulletin also says vessels should review emergency duties with the crew, identify emergency escapes, check all firefighting and lifesaving equipment onboard, and look at the condition of passenger accommodation spaces for “unsafe practices or other hazardous arrangements.”

The Coast Guard is among several agencies investigating the Sept. 2 fire. A cause has yet to be determined.

___

11:14 a.m

Authorities say divers have resumed a search for the final missing victim who perished in a boat fire off the Southern California coast.

The victim is one of 34 who died at sea last week near Santa Cruz Island. Five of the Conception’s six crew members survived after multiple attempts to save the others who were trapped below deck.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Lt. Erik Raney says salvage efforts to recover the Conception also resumed Wednesday.

A criminal investigation of the fire is being handled by the Coast Guard, FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles.

Authorities have said the victims, 21 women and 13 men from 16 to 62 years old, appear to have died from smoke inhalation.