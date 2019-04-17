Alabama teen gets 2 years in brother’s slaying

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — A judge sentenced an Alabama teenager to two years in jail after he pleaded guilty to killing his older brother during a fistfight last year.

The News Courier of Athens reports 18-year-old Kobe Keshon Peoples shot 21-year-old Mikus Peoples about eight times with a pistol after the two of them fought in a bedroom.

Peoples pleaded guilty to provocation manslaughter on Monday, and a judge sentenced him to serve two years in the Limestone County Jail under a plea deal.

The court suspended an additional 13 years of jail time as long as Peoples completes three years of probation following his release.

The shooting happened in February 2018.

District Attorney Brian Jones says he agreed to a plea bargain after meeting with the victim’s mother, who witnessed the shooting.