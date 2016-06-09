Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Deputy shot by son who broke into mother’s house

 
STAFFORD, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a young man who broke into his mother’s home after being told not to return shot a Virginia sheriff’s deputy who responded to the mother’s 911 call.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday that a woman called the sheriff’s office to report the break-in by her 18-year-old son, Joshua Sumter.

Authorities say that when deputies found Sumter on a bedroom floor, he began shooting, striking one deputy four times. One deputy returned fire, but Sumter wasn’t injured.

The sheriff’s office says Sumter ran, was arrested hours later and tried to escape while being escorted to jail.

Sumter is charged with attempted capital murder and other offenses.

The sheriff’s office said late Wednesday that the wounded deputy underwent four hours of surgery and is expected to recover.