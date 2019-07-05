FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Florida zoo welcomes 2 rock hyrax pups

 
MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida zoo is welcoming two rock hyrax pups.

Brevard Zoo in Melbourne said in an email that Turnip and Radish were born on Wednesday. Zoo officials say they don’t yet know the sex of the pups yet and zoo guests won’t be able to see them. The zoo considers them as ambassador animals and would only be brought out for educational programs.

Rock hyraxes weigh around 8 pounds (3.6 kilograms) as adults.

Zoo officials say rock hyraxes are the closest living relatives to elephants and manatees. The species is typically found in rocky habitats throughout Africa and the Arabian Peninsula. Human hunting has led to population decline in some areas.

Turnip and Radish join siblings Gnocchi and Hashbrown, who were born last year to parents Buffy and Fangs.