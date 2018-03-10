NHP captures inmate who walked away from Carson prison camp

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Highway Patrol has captured an inmate who walked away from a state prison camp in Carson City.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office reported that 27-year-old Gregory Mills had left the northern Nevada Correction Center Work Camp on Carson’s south side Thursday morning while wearing his blue prison uniform.

He was serving a 30- to 96-month sentence for an August 2017 burglary conviction in Washoe County.

NHP Sgt. Bill Murwin spotted Mills in the blue shirt and jeans near a gas station on Research Way about 6 miles away while driving in the area at about 7:40 a.m. Thursday.

Murwin says he made contact with the suspect who allegedly told him he didn’t have any identification and then provided a false name and birth date. Mills subsequently was taken into custody and returned to the prison camp.