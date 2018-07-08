FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Court affirms conviction of man who stole from dad

 
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The state Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a Center Harbor man serving 10 to 30 years in prison for stealing nearly $410,000 from his elderly father.

Prosecutors say Keith Fitzgerald stole about twice that total before his 79-year-old father died in 2010, but the charges were based on the amount directly tied to New Hampshire. He was convicted of five counts of theft in 2017, but on appeal argued that he should have faced only one charge because each indictment involved the same victim and bank accounts.

The court denied his appeal Friday.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said the case highlighted the growing financial exploitation and abuse of the state’s elderly population.