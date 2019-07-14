FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Decorated soldier dies in combat operations in Afghanistan

 
Share

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — A decorated Special Forces company sergeant major has died during combat in Afghanistan, U.S. military officials said Sunday.

James G. “Ryan” Sartor, 40, was killed Saturday during combat operations in Faryab Province, according to Lt. Col. Loren Bymer, spokesman for the U.S. Army Special Operations Command.

Sartor was from Teague, Texas, and was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group in Fort Carson, Colorado.

He joined the Army in 2001 as an infantryman and had deployed numerous times to Iraq and Afghanistan, according to a statement from Bymer. Sartor had received more than two dozen awards and decorations and will posthumously receive a Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

Other news
FILE - Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts as she plays Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in a women's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 13, 2023. A year out from the Paris Olympics, and nearly a year and a half since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, officials governing the many sports on the Olympic program are still split on how to treat Russian athletes. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)
Russian and Belarusian players banned from a women’s tennis tournament in Prague
FILE - Poland's lawmakers vote in parliament, in Warsaw, Poland, on May 26, 2023. Poland's lawmakers have voted to approve an amended but divisive law on Russian influences believed to be targeting the opposition and criticised by the U.S. and the European Union. The lower house voted Friday, July 28, 2023 to reject the Senate's veto to the draft law, meaning it only now requires to be signed by President Andrzej Duda to take effect. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Poland’s lawmakers approve a divisive law on Russian influence
The dome is seen from the entrance to the campus of the University of Notre Dame, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. A University of Notre Dame professor has filed a defamation lawsuit against a student-run online publication over coverage of her abortion rights work. The case is raising questions about press freedom and academic freedom at one of the nation’s preeminent Catholic institutions of higher education. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)
A Notre Dame professor sues a student publication over its coverage of her abortion-rights work

“We’re incredibly saddened to learn of Sgt. Maj. James ‘Ryan’ Sartor’s passing in Afghanistan. Ryan was a beloved warrior who epitomized the quiet professional,” Col. Brian R. Rauen, commander of the 10th Special Forces Group, said in a statement. “He led his Soldiers from the front and his presence will be terribly missed.”

A statement from the Department of Defense said Sartor was injured by enemy small arms fire.

Bymer said he couldn’t provide any further details about the circumstances that led to Sartor’s death. The incident is under investigation.

A day earlier, in a telephone interview with The Associated Press, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed said the militant group was behind the killing.

Mujahed said two U.S. service personnel were killed when Taliban militants attacked a tank in Sayed Abad district of central Wardak province, barely 70 kilometers (40 miles) south of the Afghan capital, Kabul.

Sartor’s death was the only one reported by U.S. officials, and the Taliban often exaggerate their claims.