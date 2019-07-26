FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Jury returns guilty verdict in 4th trial of shooting suspect

 
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — A jury on Friday found a man guilty in the shooting death of a Baltimore security guard, ending his fourth trial in the case despite claims by him and his attorneys that he didn’t do it.

Jurors found 27-year-old Keith Davis Jr. guilty of second-degree murder for shooting Pimlico security guard Kevin Jones as he walked to work in June 2015, The Baltimore Sun reported. Sentencing was scheduled for November.

Two previous trials ended in mistrials. A third trial led to a conviction that was overturned.

Davis was charged with using a firearm in a violent crime and second-degree murder, which doesn’t require premeditation. Prosecutors had offered him a plea deal of 30 years in prison with 20 additional years if he breaks terms of his release. Davis turned down the offer.

Other news
FILE - Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts as she plays Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in a women's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 13, 2023. A year out from the Paris Olympics, and nearly a year and a half since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, officials governing the many sports on the Olympic program are still split on how to treat Russian athletes. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)
Russian and Belarusian players banned from a women’s tennis tournament in Prague
FILE - Poland's lawmakers vote in parliament, in Warsaw, Poland, on May 26, 2023. Poland's lawmakers have voted to approve an amended but divisive law on Russian influences believed to be targeting the opposition and criticised by the U.S. and the European Union. The lower house voted Friday, July 28, 2023 to reject the Senate's veto to the draft law, meaning it only now requires to be signed by President Andrzej Duda to take effect. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Poland’s lawmakers approve a divisive law on Russian influence
The dome is seen from the entrance to the campus of the University of Notre Dame, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. A University of Notre Dame professor has filed a defamation lawsuit against a student-run online publication over coverage of her abortion rights work. The case is raising questions about press freedom and academic freedom at one of the nation’s preeminent Catholic institutions of higher education. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)
A Notre Dame professor sues a student publication over its coverage of her abortion-rights work

Prosecutors say Jones was trailed by a masked gunman, and surveillance video showed a suspect stalking Jones. The gunman shot Jones 11 times. Detectives found neither video footage nor witnesses, but brass shell casings were scattered around the body,

Four hours later, police were writing a report on a car crash. One officer testified that he was flagged down by a driver and told Davis had a gun. Police chased Davis down the street and through alleys, cornering him in a mechanic’s garage. Police fired at least 33 rounds at him, and one bullet struck him in the cheek. He placed the gun on top of the refrigerator he was hiding behind, the officer testified.

Police lab technicians testified that they found Davis’ fingerprints on the gun, and firearms analysts said tests showed it matched shell casings around Jones’ body. Detectives studied surveillance camera footage and said the shooter’s distressed designer jeans and black and white sneakers exactly matched clothes Davis wore hours later. In addition, they said a cellphone tower near the racetrack detected Davis’ phone in the early hours of the murder.

Davis has maintained his innocence, and said the murder weapon was planted on him after he was shot by police just hours following Jones’ slaying. Defense attorneys argued that Baltimore police officers planted a gun on Davis after mistakenly thinking he was armed and chased him before they shot him. Police shot Davis when he was arrested, and a civilian review board found police used excessive force.

“We’re not giving up and we don’t think justice was done today,” said Deborah Levi, Davis’ attorney. Chants of “Free Keith Davis” were heard outside the courtroom following the verdict.

Davis’ wife, Kelly Davis, emerged as a vocal critic of Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, demanding the top prosecutor to finally give up on the case. Kelly Davis and her supporters have confronted Mosby in public.

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby issued a statement after the verdict saying she hoped Jones’ family “can finally close this gruesome chapter of grief and find their path to healing.”

Mosby’s political rivals criticized her in the runup to last year’s primary election for continuing to prosecute him.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com