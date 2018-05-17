FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Ex-deputy gets 3 years’ probation for shooting Florida man

 
MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A fired Florida sheriff’s deputy won’t spend any time in prison for shooting a handcuffed man during a traffic stop.

The Tampa Bay Times reports 62-year-old Timothy Virden pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted manslaughter. The Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney’s Office struck a plea deal with Virden that called for no prison time. He was sentenced to three years of probation.

Executive Assistant State Attorney Kendall Davidson says they still feel the deputy’s actions in 2015 weren’t justified.

The shooting occurred Dec. 30, 2015. Records show Virden fired two shots into Dylan Tompkins-Holmes after he was arrested for obstruction.

Last month, Tompkins-Holmes settled with Virden. The agreement says he won’t collect damages from the ex-deputy but could seek a judgment in a special claims bill filed with the state Legislature.

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.