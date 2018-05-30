FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Taekwondo coach sentenced to 3 years in prison for sex abuse

 
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — An ex-Colorado Springs taekwondo instructor has been sentenced to more than three years in prison after being convicted of molesting a teen and trying to grope another.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reported Tuesday that 45-year-old Glenn Allen Lainfiesta was convicted in March of sexual offenses against the ex-students at Academy of Life and Leadership Taekwondo, where Lainfiesta coached.

The victims testified that Lainfiesta pinned one of them and subjected them to unwanted touching and sexual talk at a 2017 sleepover.

Judge Larry E. Schwartz said he ruled out community-based supervision because Lainfiesta continues to assert his innocence, despite the boys’ convincing testimony.

The academy is owned by Barb Kunkel, an eight-time U.S. National Team member.

USA Taekwondo has been the center of multiple sexual abuse allegations brought by former athletes.

___

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com