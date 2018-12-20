Man arrested on suspicion of DUI after driving into building

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after he crashed through the glass front of a Topeka office building.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that police responded Wednesday night after the man drove into the Compliance One building while attempting to turn.

Police say the driver wasn’t injured and officers administered a sobriety test at the scene. The man was then arrested.

