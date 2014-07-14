Man falls 65 feet down rock cliff, dies

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says a man preparing to descend from a rock cliff in North Conway fell 65 feet and died of his injuries.

Officers said 56-year-old Brian Delaney of Scarborough, Maine, was climbing alone Saturday and climbed up Cathedral Ledge. At about noon on Saturday, another climber saw him finish his climb, then saw him fall.

Other climbers came to his aid and called 911 for assistance.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the fall happened as Delaney, an accomplished climber, was preparing or attempting to descend the route.