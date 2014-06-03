Man tells police he was shooting at groundhog

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man accused of firing shots from his home, drawing a heavy police response, has told police he was aiming for a groundhog.

Police in Newmarket received calls Friday morning reporting gunshots being fired in rapid succession. Matthew Henderson allegedly told police he fired five to six times toward the fireplace.

Foster’s Daily Democrat reports (http://bit.ly/1l2tsR3) court documents say no animal body or blood was found at the scene.

The 37-year-old Henderson’s bail was raised Monday to $100,000 on a reckless conduct charge.

Also arrested that day was 25-year-old Stephen Givens of North Berwick, Maine, who told police the two fired about 10 rounds outside the house “for no legitimate reason.”

School buses in the area were stopped or rerouted that morning.

