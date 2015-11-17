Oxfam America: Ignoring Syrian refugees would be ‘shameful’

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston-based organization working to end global poverty and injustice says ignoring the plight of Syrian refugees in the aftermath of the Paris terrorist attacks would be “a shameful act.”

Oxfam America is cautioning against xenophobia as a response to refugees desperately trying to escape brutality at the hands of the Islamic State group.

The group’s president, Ray Offenheiser, on Tuesday denounced calls by Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and others to halt refugee resettlement in the U.S.

Offenheiser insists the U.S. can safely resettle refugees while safeguarding its own citizens.

To do otherwise, he says, “would be a shameful act that flies in the face of American values and ideals.”

Baker, a Republican, says he’s opposed to having Massachusetts take in Syrian refugees.