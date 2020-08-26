Limited indoor dining to resume for New Mexico restaurants

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Limited indoor dining to resume for New Mexico restaurants

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN and CEDAR ATTANASIO
 
Share

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Wednesday she will relax some public health mandates imposed because of the coronavirus, citing recent progress in slowing the outbreak in New Mexico.

Under the changes to be announced Thursday, limited indoor dining will be allowed to resume at food and drink establishments across the state and the capacity allowed at houses of worship will rise to 40% from 25% starting Saturday.

Average daily COVID-19 case totals have declined recently in New Mexico, testing capacity is meeting targets, hospitalizations have been low and the rate of spread statewide has been below the target, state officials have said.

“I know New Mexicans are ecstatic about our recent progress against COVID-19,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “But, given what we know about this virus, we must sound a note of caution: Our progress is only as good as our willingness to stay the course. This virus is still looking for opportunities to spread.”

Other news
Seattle Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning during a baseball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Mariners score 4 runs in the 1st, cruise to a 5-2 win over the sliding Diamondbacks
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Santander hits 9th-inning homer to give Orioles 1-0 win over Yankees and spoil Judge’s return
In this Handout photo released by Sri Lanka President's office shows, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickermesinghe shakes hand with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron during a meeting in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 28, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron held discussions with his Sri Lankan counterpart on an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region and other areas such as politics, maritime activities and climate change in a first-ever visit by a French leader to the Indian Ocean island nation. (Sri Lanka President's office via AP)
French President Macron visits his counterpart in Sri Lanka

She urged people to continue following the state’s COVID-safe practices — from washing hands and wearing masks to refraining from gathering with other people and staying home as much as possible.

The governor’s office said the amended emergency public health order lifting restrictions will be effective through at least mid-September. A current public health order prohibiting all indoor dining will expire Friday.

When indoor restaurant space was ordered closed earlier this summer, The Pantry in Santa Fe was among the restaurants competing to rent tents. General manager Tupper Schoen said the restaurant was lucky because someone in their organization had one in a storage locker.

Patio diners and pickup orders are keeping the restaurant afloat for now, but staff were furloughed.

Schoen said no New Mexico sit-down restaurants have been making profits during the pandemic but that employees have been hurt the most.

“Their wages have been cut down to almost nothing,” he said. “And in our situation — and most restaurants — they’ve had to reduce all of their kitchen personnel hours just to limp along. It’s been very, very difficult.”

State health officials have reported more than 24,730 confirmed cases and 755 deaths since the pandemic began. That includes 205 additional cases reported Wednesday.

Statistical modeling by the Health Department estimates that the virus has spread a little more quickly recently. The spread rate increased slightly from last week but still fell within targets.

New Mexico is falling short of a benchmark set for how long it takes to notify and quarantine people who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

The state’s target is to reach people within 36 hours of a contact testing positive to alert them about possible exposure.

The Health Department reported about two weeks ago that it was taking 29 hours to isolate a person’s contacts after a positive test, but that figure ballooned to 47 hours in an update made public Tuesday.

“It’s critical that we are able to communicate with those that have tested positive and also to communicate with their contacts,” Jodi McGinnis Porter of the Human Services Department said in a written statement to the Albuquerque Journal.

She added: “It’s really important that people provide accurate information for contact tracers to communicate with them.”

___

Attanasio is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.