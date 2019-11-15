U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Minnesota man accused of using Porsche as battering ram

 
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have accused a Minnesota man of using a Porsche as a battering ram to get his Nissan Altima out of an Onalaska impound lot.

The La Crosse Tribune reports that Benjamin Gjere of Lanesboro was charged Thursday with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, property damage, theft and bail jumping.

According to investigators, Gjere’s 2019 Altima was impounded Nov. 6 after he was pulled over.

Surveillance video shows Gjere and an unidentified accomplice on the lot Sunday.

An unlocked 2012 Porsche with the keys inside was parked behind the Altima. The video shows the Porsche crashing through the lot’s fence and a fence of a nearby house. The video shows the Altima driving through the holes in the fences.

Gjere was pulled over in Winona County, Minn., about an hour later.

___

Information from: La Crosse Tribune, http://www.lacrossetribune.com