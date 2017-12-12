Harassment lawsuit filed against Indiana superintendent

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A former official for an eastern Indiana school district has filed a federal lawsuit alleging the district’s superintendent regularly made sexist, racist and intimidating remarks.

The lawsuit was filed Friday on behalf of Kathy Ray, the former human resources director for Muncie Community Schools, The Star Press reported. The lawsuit cites more than two dozen alleged instances of “inappropriate, severely offensive and intimidating” behavior by Superintendent Steven Baule.

The district denies the allegations. School Board President Debbie Feick said the district had investigated Ray’s allegations and found them to be unsubstantiated. She said the district will proceed with defending against the lawsuit.

“MCS is committed to maintaining an education and work environment that is free from all forms of unlawful harassment,” Feick said. “The school board has implemented formal and informal processes for persons who believe that they have been subjected to unlawful harassment.”

The suit also names the district and the school board as defendants.

Ray first complained in August 2016 about Baule to the school district’s attorney, who filed a report that recommended “immediate action,” according to the lawsuit. Ray said she felt she had to resign a month later, after Baule allegedly interrogated her three times about the complaint and told her that he has been in “three knife fights” and remains “unscarred.”

“This comment — combined with Baule’s other intimidating actions and statements — caused plaintiff (Ray) to believe that if she participated in the investigation she would be either fired or physically harmed,” the lawsuit states.

