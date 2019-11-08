U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
Russia-Ukraine war
What to stream this weekend

Nashville announces cold weather plan for homeless community

 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville’s mayor has released an emergency cold weather plan for sheltering the city’s homeless community, weeks after reversing a decision to close the winter overflow facilities.

In a plan obtained by news outlets Thursday, Mayor John Cooper announced the overflow shelter will be located in a vacant Davidson County Sheriff’s dormitory that accommodates 150 people. The plan will be initiated when the National Weather Service records temperatures below 29 degrees and when other shelters hit capacity.

Sheriff’s spokesman Mark Preville said the facility once housed inmates on work release programs. News outlets report the location was chosen because it includes kitchens, showers and laundry access.

Last month, Cooper announced the city would fund emergency shelters this winter, reversing a previous decision to close them citing a lack of resources.