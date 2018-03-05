FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Pine Bluff man gets 40 years in prison for wife’s death

 
Share

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — A Pine Bluff man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after he admitted killing his wife and dumping her body in a manhole in Saline County.

Molton Oglesby pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse in the 2017 slaying of his wife, Stephanie Turntine.

Friends and family had reported Turntine missing after she failed to show up to work and also pick up her grandchildren.

Police said searchers found Turntine’s body in Benton after detectives received a tip.

According to the Pine Bluff Commercial , the state medical examiner ruled that Turntine’s death was caused by multiple skull fractures.

Oglesby declined to comment in court after entering his plea.

___

Information from: Pine Bluff Commercial, http://www.pbcommercial.com