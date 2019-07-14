German Jewish group says news article ‘fuels anti-Semitism’

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
BERLIN (AP) — An umbrella organization of Germany’s Jewish groups is alleging that an article in one of the country’s leading magazines “fuels anti-Semitism.”

Central Council of Jews in Germany President Josef Schuster was commenting on an article Spiegel magazine published Saturday about a German parliament resolution denouncing the Boycott, Divest and Sanctions movement targeting Israeli occupied territories.

The Spiegel story suggests two Jewish groups, WerteInitiative and Naffo, used “aggressive lobbying methods” to get lawmakers to vote for the resolution in May.

The non-binding resolution compared the BDS campaign’s economic boycott of Israel and Israeli products to campaigns in Germany against Jewish-owned businesses before the Holocaust.

Schuster told Germany’s Bild newspaper on Sunday he thinks the Spiegel article “clearly uses anti-Semitic clichés” and was “irresponsible and dangerous.”

A call and email to Spiegel’s editorial office weren’t immediately returned.